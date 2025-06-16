Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $216.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

