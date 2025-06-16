Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

