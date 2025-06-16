Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $74.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s current price.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. 492,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,402. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Matador Resources has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,245. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.53 per share, for a total transaction of $41,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,765.40. This trade represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

