Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.