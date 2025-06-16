Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Major Shareholder S.R.L. Bp4 Sells 23,797 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S.R.L. Bp4 sold 23,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $21,417.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,457,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,515.10. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S.R.L. Bp4 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 60,200 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $54,180.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 26,855 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $24,438.05.

On Thursday, May 29th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 3,361 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $3,226.56.

On Wednesday, May 28th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 14,256 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $13,685.76.

Shares of NYSE MLSS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,674. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 99.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares during the period. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

