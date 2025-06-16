Brian P. Weber Sells 3,035 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,669.16. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,770. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.17. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.73.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
