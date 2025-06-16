Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $50.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 471,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,128. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $1,623,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,531,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,980,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after buying an additional 539,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

