BDF Gestion Acquires 5,673 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BDF Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $512.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

