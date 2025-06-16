Adero Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Adero Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

