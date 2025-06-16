FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $175,110,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of 3M by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,815,000 after buying an additional 898,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:MMM opened at $142.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

