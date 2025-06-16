Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 351 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $301.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

