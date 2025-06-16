Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $23.38. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 115,307 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $135,606.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,305.06. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,665,399.68. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,289. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

