Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

MUB stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

