Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in May

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

Meiji stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. Meiji has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

