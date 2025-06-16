Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in May

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Meiji Stock Performance
Meiji stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. Meiji has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.
About Meiji
