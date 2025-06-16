NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in May

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

