Top Hydrogen Stocks To Research – June 13th

Exxon Mobil, CF Industries, NuScale Power, Linde, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution and utilization of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. They include firms developing electrolyzers, hydrogen fueling infrastructure and fuel?cell technologies aimed at decarbonizing transportation, industrial processes and power generation. Investors view these stocks as exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy and the broader shift toward low-carbon energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,479,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641,242. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $481.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $6.22 on Friday, reaching $100.05. 3,311,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE SMR traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 6,388,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,964,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.62. 534,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.06. Linde has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. 3,367,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,706. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE BP traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775,296. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

TotalEnergies (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.28. 2,844,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

