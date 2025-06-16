Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Decreases By 38.1%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 831.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 37,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. OMRON has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. OMRON had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

