Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Declines By 53.7%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,180. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.1442 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHYDY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Featured Stories

