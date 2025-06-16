Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $1.15 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

