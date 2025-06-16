Sentry LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sentry LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sentry LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.85 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

