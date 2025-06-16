Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.