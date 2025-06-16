Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $128,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

