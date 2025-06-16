Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Increased by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $216.94 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.98.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.