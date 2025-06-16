Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 13.1% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

