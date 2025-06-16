Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,566 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 793.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $420.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $436.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.47.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

