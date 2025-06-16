Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

NYSE UBER opened at $83.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

