Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.96 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

