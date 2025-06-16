Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $10.32 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.58 and its 200 day moving average is $502.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.