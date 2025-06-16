Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 83,745.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $623.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

