Northstar Group Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $526.96 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

