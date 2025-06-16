Mission Wealth Management LP Has $48.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,384 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $48,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $405.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.87 and a 200-day moving average of $389.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.