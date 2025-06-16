Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $405.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.87 and a 200-day moving average of $389.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

