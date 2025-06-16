Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Omada Health Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ OMDA traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $16.56. 134,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,629. Omada Health has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Omada Health Company Profile

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

