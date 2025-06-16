Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Omada Health Trading Down 3.2%
NASDAQ OMDA traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $16.56. 134,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,629. Omada Health has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $28.40.
Omada Health Company Profile
