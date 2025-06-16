Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.47 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2046 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

