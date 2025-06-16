General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 608,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,342. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in General Mills by 3.0% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

