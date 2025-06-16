iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

