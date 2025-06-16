iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,834 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.