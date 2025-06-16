iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $31,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $82.66 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

