Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 85,900 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

