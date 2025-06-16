Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 1760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GRPN. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Groupon Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.38. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $20,964,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

