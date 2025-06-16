Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,760 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7%

CMCSA stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

