Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the company's current price.

HNGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

