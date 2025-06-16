Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNGE. Wall Street Zen raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Hinge Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNGE

Hinge Health Stock Performance

Hinge Health Company Profile

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.