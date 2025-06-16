Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 172.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

