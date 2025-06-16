Short Interest in CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Expands By 65.3%

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Stock Performance

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property loans, secured personal loans, motor vehicle financing, credit cards, unsecured personal financing, wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, deposits, and internet banking services to individual customers.

