Short Interest in CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Expands By 65.3%

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Stock Performance
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.18.
About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad
