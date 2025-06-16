Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 204,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,400. Danone has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

