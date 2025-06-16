Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. 3,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

