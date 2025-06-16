Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.41), Zacks reports.

Powerfleet Price Performance

AIOT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 966,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Powerfleet has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIOT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on Powerfleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Powerfleet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Powerfleet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Powerfleet by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Powerfleet by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 203,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 149,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powerfleet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 138,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the first quarter worth about $3,670,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powerfleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.