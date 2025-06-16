LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 175,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,005,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Specifically, Director John L. Garcia sold 56,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $365,936.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,698,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,460,731.34. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Garcia sold 49,998 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $374,485.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755,281 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,054.69. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 35,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $267,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,256 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,420. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 14.4%

The company has a market cap of $988.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LiveWire Group by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

