Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Rises By 57.9%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.58 million.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

